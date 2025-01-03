Green (back) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, head coach Steve Kerr told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

Green logged 25 minutes in the blowout loss to the Cavaliers on Monday, and even though he continues to deal with a back issue, he's not expected to have any limitations for this matchup. Green is averaging 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game since the beginning of December.