Green (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Green has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday with left ankle soreness. His injury is not severe enough to hold him out for the second night of a back-to-back. Green has only scored double-digit points in one of his last four games played.
