Green (hand) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder.
Green has been upgraded from probable to available with a hand injury he suffered against Portland. The 32-year-old forward is averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 28.2 minutes across his last five appearances.
