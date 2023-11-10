Green (personal) is available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Green will return to action Saturday after missing Golden State's previous game due to a personal matter. The 33-year-old forward will likely replace Dario Saric in the starting lineup against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to practice•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Strong all-around effort•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available against Detroit•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Monday•