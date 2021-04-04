Green (finger) will play Sunday at Atlanta, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green was initially listed as questionable for Sunday after having missed Friday's game against the Raptors, but he'll be available to lock into fantasy lineups. He scored double-digit points in each of his last two active contests.
