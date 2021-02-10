Green (knee) is available Tuesday against the Spurs, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 30-year-old was considered questionable due to a sore right knee, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Tuesday. Green should continue to see plenty of work with coach Steve Kerr forced to play small ball with Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (wrist) sidelined.