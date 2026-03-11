Warriors' Draymond Green: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) will play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Coach Steve Kerr noted leading up to Tuesday's game that Green was expected to play, and he's since been given the green light to suit up. He's averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Game-high 11 assists Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Helps fuel overtime win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially probable for Saturday•