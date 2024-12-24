Green (ankle) will play and start Monday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green was a game-time decision for Monday's contest but after going through pregame warmups without any setbacks, he's been cleared to play. Green replaces Kyle Anderson in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: GTD for Monday against Indiana•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable to play vs. Pacers•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Late addition to injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will start Thursday•