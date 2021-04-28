Green missed his only field-goal attempt and did not score in 29 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks, but he tallied 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots while picking up six fouls.

The unique stat line isn't far from what Green has been putting up of late. He hasn't reached double-digit points in seven straight contests but has done just about everything else during that stretch, averaging 9.6 assists, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. His lack of scoring can be frustrating in fantasy leagues, but his overall variety of contributions is a big asset for those not focused on points.