Green logged eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Green is known to rally the troops when the chips are down, and although that energy doesn't translate into fantasy numbers, Green was one of the most influential players on the court in Tuesday's win. He commanded the interior and contained Jonas Valanciunas effectively and connected with his playmakers by dishing the ball back out to the perimeter. His intangibles won't always translate to fantasy success, but his secondary numbers are almost always worth the investment.