Warriors' Draymond Green: Grabs 14 boards

Green finished with nine points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and seven turnovers in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Green hasn't been able to stand out in any particular category, but he has been filling out the stat sheet on a regular basis -- that gives him a decent floor moving forward regardless of the opponent. He needs to do a better job taking care of the ball, however, as Green averages 3.1 turnovers over his last 11 games.