Warriors' Draymond Green: Grabs nine boards to avenge loss
Green posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 win over the Trail Blazers.
After Friday's close loss, Green put up another strong defensive effort to garner a win the next day. Green's scoring totals have taken a dip this season, but his performance in ancillary categories has remained strong, as he's averaging 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 22 games. As DeMarcus Cousins inches toward his season debut, Green owners should expect some regression in the short-term, but he should remain a multi-category contributor.
