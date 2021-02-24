Green contributed seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Warriors' 114-106 victory Tuesday over the Knicks.

While Green failed to score double-digit points for the ninth straight game, he still found a way to have a terrific performance on both ends of the court. In addition to his typical defensive stats, the forward led his team in both rebounds and assists. Green also returned to his normal power forward position due to the return of James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle). While this could affect Green's rebound totals moving forward, his playmaking ability and reliable defensive numbers will continue.