Green was given a five-game suspension for his role in an on-court scuffle during Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green was ejected from Tuesday's tilt -- marking his second removal of the last three games -- after wrapping his arm around Rudy Gobert's neck and keeping it there for several seconds as others attempted to pull the two apart. As a repeat offender, the NBA has decided to suspend him for five contests. His suspension will begin with Thursday's game against the Thunder and will end on Nov. 24, making a Nov. 28 bout with the Kings his first opportunity to play. In his stead, expect Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis to see more action.