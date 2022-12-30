Green is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland due to right foot soreness.
Green has been nursing a foot injury over the last week or so, but he's been able to play through the issue and appears on track to do so again Friday. Expect confirmation on Green's availability from the Warriors closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Active Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable against Jazz•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Active Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Contributes in big way vs. Memphis•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available, starting Sunday•