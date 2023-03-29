Green logged eight points (4-5 FG), 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Green has come up empty from three-point range in four of his last six games and has hit just two triples in total over that stretch, but he's cashed in from two-point range and has supplemented his meager scoring production with more useful numbers in other areas. During that six-game span, Green is averaging 10.5 points (on 60.4 percent shooting from the field), 8.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest. Though big offensive games are few and far between for Green, the above-average contributions he offers in five of the main eight fantasy categories continue to make his a solid roster piece.