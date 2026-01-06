Green had six points (2-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to the Clippers.

Green's game-high 12 dimes also tied a season high Monday. The veteran forward has been relatively effective on both sides of the floor recently, averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest over his last 10 games while shooting 51.5 percent from the field during this period.