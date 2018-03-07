Warriors' Draymond Green: Hands out nine assists in victory

Green had 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 victory over Brooklyn.

Green had himself a nice game Tuesday, however, did have a few clumsy plays resulting in six turnovers. After a poor offensive performance against the Hawks, Green was able to bounce back with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Green is having himself a nice season, converting on 46 percent of his shot attempts as opposed to just 42 percent last season. On the flipside, however, his steals are down from 2.0 to 1.3. This has seen his overall rank fall a bit, but owners should still be happy with his production on a nightly basis.