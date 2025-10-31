Green totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Bucks.

Green did take a shot to the face during this contest, prompting a trip to the locker room. He returned moments later, however, and it doesn't seem like it will be an issue going forward. Through six regular-season games, Green holds averages of 9.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.