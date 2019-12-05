Warriors' Draymond Green: Hands out six assists
Green totaled five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Hornets.
Green rejoined the rotation after sitting out Monday's matchup versus the Hawks, which was on the second night of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old big man may continue to be somewhat of a headache for fantasy owners given the team's 4-19 start and thus the high likelihood he doesn't see a ton of minutes most nights, though he'll probably still contribute across multiple categories on a fairly regular basis.
