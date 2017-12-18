Warriors' Draymond Green: Hasn't been able to practice
Green (shoulder), who will not play Monday against the Lakers, has been unable to participate in practices for the last week, the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Monday will mark Green's third consecutive absence as he continues to battle a sore right shoulder. The Warriors don't appear overly concerned, and coach Steve Kerr noted that Green is not scheduled to undergo an MRI or any other tests on the shoulder. "It just got sore, probably wear and tear," Kerr said. "There's nothing we can do about it. I don't spend any time worrying about it. When he's ready, he's ready. He'll be all right, I'm sure of that. It's just not easy to pinpoint when." Kerr went on to note that Green has been participating in conditioning work, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has not been cleared to participate in the basketball portions of practice. "This is an injury that would make no sense for him to play though now, whether it's September, October, November, December because you just don't want to risk anything," Kerr said. With that in mind, the Warriors may continue to exercise caution with Green, who should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis. So long as he remains out, rookie Jordan Bell will pick up increased minutes up front, as could Omri Casspi and, to some extent, David West.
