Warriors' Draymond Green: Hauls in double-digit boards in opener

Green contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Head coach Steve Kerr had stated that Green would be on some form of playing time restriction in the early portion of the season while recovering from left knee soreness, but the energetic forward logged just a handful of fewer minutes than his star teammates. Green was as active as usual on the boards as well, hauling in a game-high number of rebounds. He'll once again serve as a complementary offensive option to the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on most nights this season, but his ability to fill out the rest of the stat sheet keeps his fantasy value robust across all formats despite scoring fluctuations.