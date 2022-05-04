Green went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.
Green was elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. He didn't get up the court on the ensuing possession and was bleeding. He should be considered questionable to return.
