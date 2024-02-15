Green went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face from Ivica Zubac during Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After the contact to the chin, Green went to the ground and immediately went to the locker room following the stoppage of play. While he's off the floor, Dario Saric and Kevon Looney are candidates for more work. Green should be considered questionable to return.