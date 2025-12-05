Green went to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent right foot/ankle injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Green was favoring his right foot as he slowly made his way to the locker room. The Warriors are already thin without Stephen Curry (quadriceps) and Jimmy Butler (knee), so it would likely be up to Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis to pick up the slack at center if Green is unable to return.