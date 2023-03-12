Green exited Saturday's game against the Bucks with an ankle injury, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green went down and limped off the court, so this could rule him out for the rest of the contest, as the Warriors are not in a position to take too many risks with injuries. If he can't return, then Patrick Baldwin and JaMychal Green would be in line to earn additional minutes.
