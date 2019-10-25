Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room

Green went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right arm injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green was spotted holding his right forearm and elbow before walking to the locker room with the team trainer. He later returned to the bench with his elbow wrapped, indicating that he may return to the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories