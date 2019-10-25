Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room
Green went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right arm injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green was spotted holding his right forearm and elbow before walking to the locker room with the team trainer. He later returned to the bench with his elbow wrapped, indicating that he may return to the contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to contest•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To rest Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Signature effort in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To play about 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.