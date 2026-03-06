Green totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime win over Houston.

Green was back in his element Thursday, orchestrating the offense and finishing with a team-high eight assists in the narrow victory. The veteran continues to provide unique across-the-board value for fantasy managers, as he has now averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his last eight appearances. As long as he can avoid the "injury management" tag on the second half of back-to-backs, Green remains a safe high-floor play in most formats.