Warriors' Draymond Green: Hopeful to return during road trip

Coach Steve Kerr said Monday night that he hopes to get Green (toe) back sometime during the team's current road swing, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

The Warriors are handling Green's status on a game-to-game basis, and it's unclear when, exactly, he could be back in the mix during the trip, which begins Thursday in Toronto and ends next Friday, Dec. 7, in Milwaukee. Green has already missed the last six games, and Golden State has recently pivoted to a smaller starting lineup featuring Damian Jones and Andre Iguodala up front.