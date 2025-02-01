Green (calf) could be back on the floor for the Warriors as early as next week, says head coach Steve Kerr, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Green has missed eight of the last nine games for the Warriors while nursing a left calf strain. The four-time NBA champion returning to the floor next week is promising news for Golden State, which desperately needs what he brings to the table on both ends of the basketball floor. The veteran is averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.