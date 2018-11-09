Warriors' Draymond Green: Hoping to return Monday

Green (toe) is eyeing a return date for Monday against the Clippers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

This news means that Green is expected to sit out Saturday against the Nets while dealing with his sprained right toe. Jordan Bell, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie will remain the top candidates for more playing time in the absence of Green.

