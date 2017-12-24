Warriors' Draymond Green: Hurts elbow
Green is undergoing X-rays on his elbow, Logan Murdock of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
We presume Green injured the elbow during Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, but there were no reports of an injury during the game. He's considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
