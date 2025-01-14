Green (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Green is in danger of missing his third straight contest Wednesday due to an illness. If Green is forced to sit out yet again, Trayce Jackson-Davis (thumb) and Lindy Waters should continue to receive increased playing time.
