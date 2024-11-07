Green is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right knee contusion.
Green likely suffered his injury during Wednesday's win over the Celtics and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest. If Green is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Shines in win Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Tallies first double-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records season-high 14 points•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Gets green light Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Puts up shots before Friday's game•