Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Green logged 23 minutes on the front end of this back-to-back set Sunday night, but he had a quiet showing with two points to his name. If he's given the night off for maintenance, the Warriors could turn to guys like Gui Santos and Quinten Post.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Saturday's contest postponed•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns with low total•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday, likely to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday•