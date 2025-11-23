Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green had been dealing with an illness and is now managing a foot injury that leaves his status uncertain for Monday's game. If he joins Al Horford (sciatica) on the sidelines, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be in line to cover the center minutes.
