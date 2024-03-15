Green (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Green's back soreness held him out of Wednesday's game versus Dallas, but he was able to play in the game prior despite the injury. He remains day-to-day, and it sounds like it could be something he'll have to manage for a bit. If he's unable to play Saturday, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric would be the candidates to soak up frontcourt minutes.
