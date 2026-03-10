Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Green could miss the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance related to a lower back issue. During Monday's loss to Utah, Green finished with six points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists in 32 minutes.
