Green is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings with a right rib contusion.

The Warriors could be very thin for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Stephen Curry (illness) has been ruled out, while Jimmy Butler (back) and Brandin Podziemski (wrist) are both questionable. If Green is unable to play, the Warriors could lean heavily on guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.