Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Green is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest. If the veteran big man is ultimately ruled out, Gui Santos, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis are candidates for an uptick in minutes.
