Green (ankle) will start Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green was listed as probable for Tuesday despite an ankle sprain and will indeed suit up for the contest. Look for him to play his regular role, with the veteran entering the night averaging 8.7 points, 6.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds over 31.3 minutes per game.
