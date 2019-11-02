Warriors' Draymond Green: Injures finger in loss
Green's status for Saturday's game against the Hornets is uncertain after he suffered a sprained left index finger in Friday's 127-110 loss to the Spurs, Ryan Gorcey of the San Francisco Examiner reports.
Prior to Friday's loss, head coach Steve Kerr indicated Green's workload would be monitored going forward, so he doesn't get too run down. With that information in mind, it seems likely that the Warriors will play it safe with the veteran power forward's finger in order to avoid a lingering issue. Some combination of Eric Paschall, Marquese Chris, and Omari Spellman would presumably handle his minutes should he ultimately have to miss any time.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To have minutes closely monitored•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Logs triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to contest•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.