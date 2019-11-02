Warriors' Draymond Green: Injures finger in loss

Green's status for Saturday's game against the Hornets is uncertain after he suffered a sprained left index finger in Friday's 127-110 loss to the Spurs, Ryan Gorcey of the San Francisco Examiner reports.

Prior to Friday's loss, head coach Steve Kerr indicated Green's workload would be monitored going forward, so he doesn't get too run down. With that information in mind, it seems likely that the Warriors will play it safe with the veteran power forward's finger in order to avoid a lingering issue. Some combination of Eric Paschall, Marquese Chris, and Omari Spellman would presumably handle his minutes should he ultimately have to miss any time.