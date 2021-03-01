Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday he doesn't think Green's ankle injury is "too bad," Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green was forced out of Sunday's 117-91 loss to the Lakers by halftime due to a left ankle sprain, but it looks as though he's at least avoided a severe issue. That could bode well for his chances of facing off against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
