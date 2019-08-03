Warriors' Draymond Green: Inks extension with Warriors

Green agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension with the Warriors on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green was set to become a free agent in the summer of 2020, but the Warriors will not even give him a chance to check out the market. It is clear that after losing Kevin Durant to the Nets that Golden State's strategy has been to lock up their original core three stars of Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (knee), while rebuilding around them. The do-it-all power forward went through a bit of a slump for the first half of the 2018-19 season, but ultimately shed a few pounds along the way and really kicked it into gear when the playoffs tipped off. With Thompson sidelined for the majority of the upcoming season, and D'Angelo Russell working to find his role with the team, Green could see a sizable increase in both his role on offense and fantasy stock.