Green produced 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 128-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Green was unusually active as a scorer in the contest, knocking down four of six field-goal tries and going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe en route to 13 points. While that isn't a jaw-dropping total, it's a scoring mark that he hit only four times in 46 contests last season. Green also led the Warriors with nine assists Friday, and he rounded out the nice line with a pair of steals and blocks.