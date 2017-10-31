Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses double-double Monday

Green scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 141-113 win over the Clippers.

After scoring just five total points in the prior two games, Green got his offense going in a rout while recording at least one block for the sixth straight game. Green and the Warriors should face stiffer opposition Thursday in San Antonio, and the forward's erratic start to the season will make him a risky DFS play despite his multi-category upside.