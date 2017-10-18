Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double before straining knee

Green suffered a left knee strain during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets and will not return.

Green was fouled on a drive late in the third quarter and was seen with a noticeable limp following it. He went straight to the locker room at the end of the quarter and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Despite leaving the game early, Green still made his mark, nearly coming up with a triple-double by posting nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two turnovers across 28 minutes. He'll likely be evaluated once again after the game, and he can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.