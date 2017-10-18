Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double before straining knee
Green suffered a left knee strain during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets and will not return.
Green was fouled on a drive late in the third quarter and was seen with a noticeable limp following it. He went straight to the locker room at the end of the quarter and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Despite leaving the game early, Green still made his mark, nearly coming up with a triple-double by posting nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two turnovers across 28 minutes. He'll likely be evaluated once again after the game, and he can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not listed on Tuesday's injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Friday vs. Kings•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles in preseason-opening loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in championship win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Picks up double-double in Game 4•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...