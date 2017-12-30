Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double in Friday's loss

Green scored eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 16 assists, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Hornets.

He was one basket shy of his second triple-double of the season, while the 16 assists tied his career high. In fact, Green's nearly been averaging a triple-double since returning from a shoulder injury just before Christmas, averaging 11.4 points, 9.6 assists, 9.4 boards, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers over the last five games, but his distribution duties especially will likely slide once Stephen Curry (ankle) returns to action.

