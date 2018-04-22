Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double in Game 4 loss

Green scored nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt) while adding 18 rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 loss to the Spurs in Game 4.

The 18 boards were a career playoff high for Green, who was one point and one dime away from his fourth career postseason triple-double. Expect the 28-year-old to fill up the box score once again Tuesday as the Warriors look to advance to the second round on their home court.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories