Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double in Game 4 loss
Green scored nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt) while adding 18 rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 loss to the Spurs in Game 4.
The 18 boards were a career playoff high for Green, who was one point and one dime away from his fourth career postseason triple-double. Expect the 28-year-old to fill up the box score once again Tuesday as the Warriors look to advance to the second round on their home court.
