Green totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one block in 29 minutes in the Warriors' 106-105 win Sunday over the Raptors.
Green doing Green things, not offering much in terms of points but still adding contributions in other areas as he led the team in assists and tied for the most rebounds in Sunday's win.
